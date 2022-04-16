SUNY Adirondack collaborates with Great Escape for intern program

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape will be partnering with SUNY Adirondack this summer to offer students real-life work experience.

The program, dubbed "Work, Learn and Play," will give students an opportunity to earn money and college credit from a variety of internships and seasonal jobs at the Great Escape.

"Great Escape is providing internships as a work-based learning opportunity which can be credit or non-credit based," said Kathryn O'Sick, dean for student affairs for SUNY Adirondack.

Students wishing to earn credits through an internship at the park can apply by registering through the college's Applied Learning Internship.

The internship programs that are available are public safety, information technology, maintenance, human resources, retail, and operations and marketing.

"We believe in higher education and supporting the students who will work in our community," said Andrea Sheldon, director of human resources for Six Flags.

Sheldon said there are several graduates of the SUNY program who work in leadership roles for the park.

"We want to offer on-the-job experience that can lead to an amazing career," Sheldon said.

O'Sick said the program will give SUNY Adirondack students a chance to stay on campus during the summer and live and work in the area.

"There's a bus that goes straight from campus to the park and back again," she added.

While students from the college have worked at Great Escape in the past, O'Sick said that a program as elaborate as this has not been done yet.

Sheldon said the difference between an internship and a regular seasonal position is that the former will offer meaningful and practical work related to a student's field of study, whereas a seasonal role is entry level.

Great Escape is also offering bonuses, ranging from $250 to $1,000, depending on the amount of hours that students commit to, Sheldon said.

"We hope this extra money can help support their continued education," she said.

O'Sick said that on SUNY Adirondack's end, the program has garnered a lot of attention.

"We've had about 10-15 students who have expressed interest in the program," O'Sick said.

Any students who are interested must first apply to Great Escape and then fill out paperwork at the college, she said.

"Internships opportunities are limited, but a student can work with us in a seasonal role and still be eligible for the exclusive benefits of bonus and transportation to and from campus," Sheldon said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.