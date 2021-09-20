SUNY Adirondack celebrates 100 Thousand Poets for Change

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack joins the worldwide 100 Thousand Poets for Change celebration with events on Thursday and Friday.

Founded on the ideal of changing how people see local and global communities in 2011, the purpose of 100 Thousand Poets for Change is to unite poets, writers, musicians, artists and activists to create, perform, educate and demonstrate.

At SUNY Adirondack, the creative writing program invites students to read original poetry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the student center. At 4 p.m. on Friday, published poets will read their works centered on themes of sustainability, peace, equity and social justice via Zoom.

This is the college’s eighth year participating.

“We’re delighted to bring the college and community event back this year,” said Kathleen McCoy, professor of English, in a news release “The themes of 100 Thousand Poets for Change have never been more timely, and they show how beautifully the literary arts can align with the college’s initiatives regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and social justice.”

The events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Masks are required on campus.

To get the Zoom link, contact McCoy at mccoyk@sunyacc.edu. Learn more about the global initiative at 100tpc.org.

