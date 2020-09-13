SUNY Adirondack catches a COVID case quickly

Essex County health officials asked the public, in a Facebook post, to get flu shots as soon as possible. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a similar message in his Sunday news release, telling people to keep taking precautions as flu season begins.

"For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough,” he said.