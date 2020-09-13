SUNY Adirondack catches a COVID case quickly

A SUNY Adirondack student has tested positive for coronavirus.
The college tested every student when they moved in a week ago, and got the results for the positive test two days later. The student who tested positive is in isolation off-campus now.
The case is the only one among students or staff at SUNY Adirondack, as reported on the new SUNY case tracker, an online site maintained by the state.
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases or recoveries, with 17 people still sick. All of them are mildly ill and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases or recoveries, with 10 people still sick but no one hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends. There were 90 people sick as of Friday, for a total of 968 confirmed cases and 861 recoveries. Six people were hospitalized. On Sunday, the county reported to the state that six people tested positive Saturday, which was a positive test rate of 0.6%.
- Essex County also does not report publicly on weekends. On Sunday, the Department of Health told the state that no one new tested positive Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 35 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which regional data was available. That was a positive test rate of exactly 1%, the top limit for keeping the virus under control. Every county except one was well under 1%. But Albany County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, with 19 new cases. That indicates that the county needs to test many more people to catch all of the cases.
- Statewide, 725 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which statewide data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.99%.
- There were 464 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and six people died, including one person in Essex County.
Essex County health officials asked the public, in a Facebook post, to get flu shots as soon as possible. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a similar message in his Sunday news release, telling people to keep taking precautions as flu season begins.
"For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough,” he said.
