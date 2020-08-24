SUNY Adirondack budget approved by counties

“We can find the dollars and cents,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she agreed.

“Dr. Duffy has done a really good job and made some really hard decisions. I think it’s so important we show our support of the work she’s already done,” she said.

In Washington County, Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said he has supported the budget in the past, but he is concerned about spending with the tax levy cap set at 1.65% for the county and the impact of the pandemic.

“If we start spending this money before realizing the impact of what it’s going to be on our budget this fall, all we’ve done is lost revenue,” he said.

Shaw said he thinks SUNY Adirondack should keep a flat budget. He is worried that the county has spent almost all of its contingency budget and is going to take a further hit to its fund balance with the crisis.

“I don’t see where we’re going to come up with the money. What I don’t want is us to cut ourselves short with our own county departments here,” he said.