SUNY Adirondack budget approved by counties

QUEENSBURY — Warren and Washington counties have signed off on a $30.5 million budget for SUNY Adirondack.
The Warren County and Washington County boards of supervisors approved the budget at their meetings Friday.
The budget includes a tuition increase of $72 per full-time resident student to $2,472 per semester.
The budget represents a decrease in spending of $1.5 million from the current year. The community college has implemented an austerity budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s probably one of the most drastic decreases in our budget in quite some time and probably for the foreseeable future,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy on Monday.
Duffy said the college has made a variety of reductions, including travel, food and professional development. College officials have left 17 positions vacant for the time being and furloughed 126 employees including administrators and support staff, starting in July.
“We’ve frozen any wage increases — except for the faculty who will be getting a step increase based on their contract,” she said.
She said that no instructional programs are affected at this point. The college has reduced in every place that officials can think and worked to share services, Duffy added.
The budget factors in a 15% cut to state aid. State aid would fund about $6.8 million of the budget. Student tuition would make up $11.345 million of the budget, which is about $1.57 million less than this year because of declining enrollment.
The counties will contribute $3.64 million and the college is set to receive $3.75 million in “chargebacks,” which is money received from counties outside Warren and Washington counties when their students attend SUNY Adirondack.
The college is tapping about $1.6 million from its fund balance. That number could grow or shrink depending on revenues, according to Duffy. There is also grants and miscellaneous revenues.
Fall enrollment is currently down about 20% from the previous year. However, Duffy said students are still enrolling.
“We’re starting to see a pretty significant uptick in the last week to two weeks. We’re still monitoring it. We have two weeks to go,” she said.
The dorm occupancy has been cut in half to accommodate social distancing, and all 200 beds are currently filled, according to Duffy.
“Every student will have their own bedroom and bathroom. It will also allow beds to be available for quarantine or isolation if somebody ends up being (COVID-19) positive,” she said.
There were a few no votes on both boards.
In Warren County, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he was concerned about the 2% increase in county support, especially at a time when state aid is being cut because of the pandemic.
“I can’t come to a conclusion that it makes good sense for our taxpayers to do that at this time,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Macgowan said, as a business owner, his costs go up, but he has to be careful about passing along those costs.
“We need to tighten the belt on everything,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said Duffy did make many cuts from the original budget, and a well-educated workforce is critical for economic development.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer pointed out that during the last economic downturn, a lot of people went back to college to get more education.
“I don’t think now is the time to be cutting our spending on the college,” she said.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said he was in the first graduating class at what was then Adirondack Community College and he believes that the county needs to support the facility.
“We can find the dollars and cents,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she agreed.
“Dr. Duffy has done a really good job and made some really hard decisions. I think it’s so important we show our support of the work she’s already done,” she said.
In Washington County, Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said he has supported the budget in the past, but he is concerned about spending with the tax levy cap set at 1.65% for the county and the impact of the pandemic.
“If we start spending this money before realizing the impact of what it’s going to be on our budget this fall, all we’ve done is lost revenue,” he said.
Shaw said he thinks SUNY Adirondack should keep a flat budget. He is worried that the county has spent almost all of its contingency budget and is going to take a further hit to its fund balance with the crisis.
“I don’t see where we’re going to come up with the money. What I don’t want is us to cut ourselves short with our own county departments here,” he said.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the county’s budget officer, said a $30,000 contribution increase to SUNY Adirondack's budget is not a lot in a $100 million budget. He said the county needs to look at the big picture.
“There’s not a more important time for us to invest in our youth and people trying to re-educate for different jobs,” he said.
