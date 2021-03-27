SUNY Adirondack awaiting guidance on how to spend $8.5 million in federal aid

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is set to receive more than $8.5 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan, though how exactly the institution will spend its share of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package remains unclear as officials await further guidance.

Still, the funds will provide much-needed relief for the college and its students, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.

“It’s well-needed relief and opportunities for us to recover some of our expenses, but to also invest as we look toward the future and coming back more in person in the fall,” she said.

Half the funds must be set aside for students to help cover the cost of tuition and other college-related expenses, as well as basic needs, including housing, food and health care.

The college will also be able to recoup lost revenue and expenses associated with operating this past year, including thousands of dollars spent on routinely testing the on-campus population for the virus and technology associated with transitioning most classes to remote learning.