SUNY Adirondack awaiting guidance on how to spend $8.5 million in federal aid

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is set to receive more than $8.5 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan, though how exactly the institution will spend its share of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package remains unclear as officials await further guidance.
Still, the funds will provide much-needed relief for the college and its students, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.
“It’s well-needed relief and opportunities for us to recover some of our expenses, but to also invest as we look toward the future and coming back more in person in the fall,” she said.
Half the funds must be set aside for students to help cover the cost of tuition and other college-related expenses, as well as basic needs, including housing, food and health care.
The college will also be able to recoup lost revenue and expenses associated with operating this past year, including thousands of dollars spent on routinely testing the on-campus population for the virus and technology associated with transitioning most classes to remote learning.
Duffy said the college is looking into upgrading its facilities to accommodate online learning and ensure students and faculty have access to the necessary equipment, but noted exact guidelines on how to use the funds have yet to be revealed.
“We’re anxious to get guidance on how exactly we can spend the funds,” she said.
The American Rescue Plan provides billions in long-sought funding to state and local governments forced to cut services and reduce spending on education programs and other critical services because of declining revenue.
New York, which delayed payments for education and other services to local governments by as much as 20% last spring, is expected to receive more than $12 billion under the stimulus plan.
Warren and Washington counties will receive $12.4 million and $11.8 million, respectively.
The American Rescue Plan marks the third round of stimulus funding SUNY Adirondack has received since the onset of the pandemic.
Last year, the college received $2.4 million as part of the CARES Act, and was awarded another $4.2 million as part of the second COVID-relief package passed in December.
The college has exhausted the funds received under the CARES Act, which set aside $1.2 million for students. A total of 1,238 students — the equivalent to 51% of the 2,414 eligible students — received some type of financial aid under the plan.
Of those receiving funds, 747 were eligible for the Pell grant, the equivalent to 60%, according to data from the college.
Duffy said the college is still waiting for guidance on how it can spend funds awarded to the institution received under the second relief package passed last December.
She added that guidelines on how to distribute the $1.2 million set aside for students as part of the $4.2 million package were recently handed over and the college is now working "furiously" to get the money in the hands of students before the semester ends.
“We just got guidance on that last week, which we’re really getting anxious because students are almost midway through their semester here and we know we have many students in need,” Duffy said. “We’ll be working furiously on that to get money in the hands of our neediest students.”
SUNY Adirondack has been hit hard by the pandemic, having experienced its sharpest decline in enrollment in the past decade.
The college has also spent thousands of dollars on testing students and faculty for the virus, and has experienced around a $2 million drop due to declining enrollment.
But the college was facing financial difficulties even before the pandemic hit.
Enrollment has been on the decline for the past decade, which has forced to college to reexamine some of its programming and develop ways to attract new students.
The college, in January, announced it would be eliminating seven academic programs due to declining interest, a cost-saving measure expected to save the around $350,000.
Duffy said there are no plans to reinstate the programs because of the stimulus funds.
She added the college is continuing its efforts to identify cost-saving measures and target new student populations.
Still, Duffy said the funds will provide some much-needed relief in the short-term, particularly as the college begins planning for the fall semester.
The college is planning to hold 60% of classes in person this next semester, a considerable increase from the 25% of the college's total course load currently being held on campus.
Duffy also pointed out that the money state and local governments will receive under the American Rescue Plan will have a "trickle-down effect" on funding allocated for education.
“It does give us at least a little breathing room, because in addition to the stimulus funds that come to us and the counties, there’s also funds that came to the state,” she said. “That has a trickle-down effect on state funding for education.”
Duffy added: “We’re certainly in a much better fiscal situation now than we thought we would be three months ago.”
