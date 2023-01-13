SUNY Adirondack appoints chief diversity officer

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack has appointed Cornelius Gilbert as the college’s chief diversity officer.

Gilbert grew up in Chicago, earned bachelor’s degrees in history and Afro-American studies, a master’s degree in Afro-American studies and a doctorate in education with a focus on history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I wanted to look at higher education and how social movements, particularly the black power movement, impacted it,” Gilbert said in a news release. “One of those impacts was me and the role of chief diversity officer.”

While studying at University of Wisconsin, Gilbert was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the nation’s first black Greek collegiate fraternity. He said it was important organization “because it gives you a community of people who resemble you.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree, Gilbert worked as an advisor to students with undeclared majors. After a few years, he started work on a doctoral degree and then taught at Northern Illinois University and the University of St. Thomas.

Gilbert said he was living in Minneapolis when George Floyd was killed at the hands of police officers. That prompted him to look for jobs that would help him to spread awareness and work on diversity, equity inclusion and belonging.

Gilbert’s role will include working with college President Kristine Duffy, the Board of Trustees, administrators, faculty, staff, students and the Office of Student Engagement and Diversity Initiatives to fulfill the college’s vision of being the educational provider of choice and pathway to success through a “commitment to innovation, excellence and inclusion.”

Gilbert said he started his career with intent to work at a community college. “I can bring great value to the students a community college serves,” he said in a news release.

Duffy said the college is excited to have Gilbert who will “propel meaningful conversation and take action toward achieving equity and inclusion,”

“With him, we will continue our commitment to making the college and this region more welcoming for everyone, while recognizing and celebrating each person’s experiences,” Duffy said in a news release.