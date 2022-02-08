SUNY Adirondack announces new head of its foundation

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack has appointed Rachael Hunsinger Patten as the college's chief advancement officer, as well as the executive director of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation, the college's charity wing.

Patten previously served as the executive director of development, alumni relations, and the SUNY Adirondack Foundation from 2012 to 2018.

"When I first started working here, it clicked," Patten said in a news release.

She returns to SUNY Adirondack after working in development at a large community college in Pennsylvania.

As chief advancement officer, Patten is responsible for raising funds, and developing relationships with the community that help support college programs and initiatives.

Patten will also be in charge of daily administrative operations of the foundation.

"Rachael is a longtime regional resident with deep roots in the community and an inspiring history with SUNY Adirondack," said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a news release.

In addition, Patten has 30 years of experience in fundraising and higher education at Skidmore College, Albany Law School, and the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

"Fundraising is the best career: It's listening to members of your community talk about their values and matching those to your organization's mission, and, together, building great things," Patten said.

