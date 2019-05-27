QUEENSBURY – The SUNY Adirondack Board of Trustees on Thursday adopted a nearly $32.1 million budget, which maintains all programs, and increases tuition by 5%.
Ann Marie Scheidegger, vice president for administrative services, told the board that she believes it is a good budget.
“We believe it demonstrates a thoughtful approach to controlling costs while maintaining the high quality learning environment that our students and teachers deserve,” she said.
The spending plan is an increase of $613,516, or 1.9%, from the current year. College officials are forecasting a 6.9% decline in enrollment from 2,676 full-time equivalent students in 2018-2019 to 2,492.
Tuition would increase by $120 to $2,400 per semester for full-time resident students. Those rates are doubled for out-of-state students. Despite the increase, Scheidegger said the college’s tuition is among the lowest among its peers.
In addition, the college is raising the technology fee to fund additional technology upgrades. Salaries and benefits were the biggest cost drivers in the budget including a $591,000 increase in benefits costs. The college has held off on filling some positions that are opening due to retirements to keep costs in check, according to Scheidegger.
“The college administration, faculty and staff have identified ways to reduce costs while identifying new sources of revenues,” she said.
The state has come up with a new funding formula and established a “floor” meaning that institutions would not receive any less aid than they have in the current year. The formula resulted in only an increase in state aid of about $116,000 for about $8.39 million total, according to Scheidegger.
She noted that this is not a permanent aid formula.
State aid makes up about 26% of the budget. Student tuition and fees represent 47%, which is among the highest percentage among its peer institutions.
The college is budgeting for an increase of $200,000 in chargeback fees, which is the money that SUNY Adirondack receive from other community colleges when students outside Warren and Washington counties attend SUNY Adirondack. Revenue from chargebacks and nonresidents is budgeted at $3.9 million.
The college is asking its two sponsoring counties for a 2% increase in its contribution. That would mean about $2.048 million from Warren County and $1.42 million from Washington County.
Scheidegger said the sponsor contribution makes up about 11% of the college’s operating revenue — which is below the average among its peers of about 15.5%. However, she said college officials understand the financial constraints faced by the counties.
SUNY Adirondack is budgeting $1.12 million in miscellaneous revenue. The college is not tapping any fund balance. It is projected to have nearly $2.83 million on hand — which is equivalent to about one-month’s operating expenditures. State officials recommend that college officials have a 2-month cushion.
Both the Warren and Washington County Board of Supervisors have to sign off on the budget. The Joint Finance Committee will meet on June 11.
New name
In other business, the trustees approved changing the name of its Wilton campus to SUNY Saratoga. The college had considered the name “SUNY at Saratoga,” but President Kristine Duffy said SUNY Saratoga rolls off the tongue better and is more expansive.
“We want to demonstrate that we’re encompassing the entire region,” she said.
She and John Jablonski, vice president of academic affairs attended a recent leaders orientation held at the Wilton campus to meet with Saratoga officials and promote their brand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you for including the numbers, so that readers can understand the facts, and form their own opinions. Please specify the cost of the 'Technology Fee', and any other (non - tuition) 'Fees' that students must pay, and how they have increased. Thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.