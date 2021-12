CORINTH — A garage next to a house on Route 9N was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night.

The Corinth Volunteer Fire Department, when arriving on the scene at 5141 Route 9N, saw the garage on the property was engulfed in flames only 4 feet from the home.

The fire was under control within an hour, a fire official said.

Damage was contained to the garage and the fire did not spread to the home.

According to property records, the residents are Shari, Clifford and Matthew Jensen.

