Summerland Music Society postpones season

GLENS FALLS — The Summerland Music Society has postponed its summer season of chamber music concerts after closely monitoring the state’s reopening process.
This season's concerts will be rescheduled for July and August 2021.
In 2012, Summerland Music Society began its residency in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Library in downtown Glens Falls. The free concerts take place in the library’s Christine L. McDonald Community Room.
