Summer season kickoff gets off to a soggy start

“We were very, very busy. We were able to help a lot of families. It’s lighter on the weekends. It picks up in the evening, but typically during the day people are enjoying the fun lake activities,” she said.

There is more than just bowling at their facility, according to Sullivan.

“We have laser tag. We have an indoor playground. We have a full arcade. There’s plenty of things for people to do,” she said.

Donna Garmley, of Clifton Park, made the trip to the village so Heather Smith, also of Clifton Park, could play skee ball in one of the arcades on Canada Street. Garmley helps care for Smith, who is a resident of an assisted living facility for people with special needs.

“She’s been dying to go to the game room,” Garmley said.

Lacey Allen, of Guilderland, and her family decided to brave the rain and spend the day in Lake George.

“I love the stores. I like shopping,” she said.

And heading inside was a good idea, as temperatures barely got out of the 50s.

“A lot of people come to warm up because it’s been so cold out,” said Sydney Gerrain, a barista at Caffé Vero in Lake George.