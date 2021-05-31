Summer season kickoff gets off to a soggy start

LAKE GEORGE — The Memorial Day weekend weather dampened business owners’ expectations for the unofficial start to the summer tourism season.
But some businesses that feature indoor entertainment did well.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he noticed some vacancy signs on motels and hotels, which was the opposite of what was expected.
“The interest has been very strong. The weather took its toll on having a banner weekend,” he said.
The rain scared away the day-trippers, according to Blais. It also hurt businesses such as boat rentals.
However, some businesses thrived such as shops and restaurants.
“I was in two or three (restaurants) in the middle of the afternoon and they had a waiting line. The bowling centers, Fun Spot, the arcades, they do a big business,” he said.
Blais said he hoped that the village will grab the day-trippers on a nicer weekend later.
He heard of no issues with guests adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
“We still have a code enforcement officer checking periodically the different businesses,” he said.
Rhonda Sullivan, manager of Lake George Lanes and Games, reported big crowds because people were looking something to do.
“We were very, very busy. We were able to help a lot of families. It’s lighter on the weekends. It picks up in the evening, but typically during the day people are enjoying the fun lake activities,” she said.
There is more than just bowling at their facility, according to Sullivan.
“We have laser tag. We have an indoor playground. We have a full arcade. There’s plenty of things for people to do,” she said.
Donna Garmley, of Clifton Park, made the trip to the village so Heather Smith, also of Clifton Park, could play skee ball in one of the arcades on Canada Street. Garmley helps care for Smith, who is a resident of an assisted living facility for people with special needs.
“She’s been dying to go to the game room,” Garmley said.
Lacey Allen, of Guilderland, and her family decided to brave the rain and spend the day in Lake George.
“I love the stores. I like shopping,” she said.
And heading inside was a good idea, as temperatures barely got out of the 50s.
“A lot of people come to warm up because it’s been so cold out,” said Sydney Gerrain, a barista at Caffé Vero in Lake George.
Movies were another popular option for indoor entertainment.
An employee at Regal Cinemas in Aviation Mall in Queensbury said the theaters were more crowded than usual. The hot movie is “A Quiet Place 2,” the sequel to the 2018 horror hit.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.