'Summer Rush': Food Network show to feature Bolton Landing restaurants

Jennifer Foy said she thinks the Food Network found them through social media or through a luncheon held at the Chateau for another reality television show.

At first she had a difficult time visualizing what the show would look like, Foy said. She didn’t want a drama-filled trashy reality show.

“But Food Network isn’t about that,” she said, “which made me feel a little more comfortable.”

It was difficult to juggle the crew, lighting and customers, Foy said. She also worried that the production crew could affect her customers’ dining experience.

“To be honest, our customers enjoyed it,” she said. “They loved being a part of it. They were very supportive, and the local community was very supportive, and everybody had fun with it, including our customers.”

Her husband, Buddy Jr., loved the idea, she said.

“He thought this was going to be great for our business, great for the town, great for the community,” she said, “and just get the word out there about Bolton Landing and the cute community it is.”

This summer will certainly be vastly different, said Foy, noting that the restaurants do not yet know when they can open due to the coronavirus pandemic.