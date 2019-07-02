GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will help jump-start the Fourth of July holiday with its Summer Pops Concert and Independence Day celebration on Wednesday.
The free concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Crandall Park and will be followed by fireworks at dusk.
People are invited to come early to set up blankets and lawn chairs, bring a picnic to enjoy with family, friends and neighbors, or enjoy food from vendors. There will also be children’s activities.
Symphony Executive Director Jennifer Brink said the concert program, titled “Playin’ Music,” will blend traditional patriotic favorites with recreation-themed songs to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Crandall Park field to the public on July 4, 1919.
“There’s sort of a theme of baseball, hiking, all the things you can do outside,” she said.
Other songs are “Rolling Thunder,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” “Carousel,” a Beach Boys medley and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
There will also be Sousa marches including “Thunder and Lighting Polka” and “Manhattan Beach March.” The program will close with “Summon the Heroes” by John Williams, and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Music Director Charles Peltz said it is a fun program.
“For all of us in the North Country, winter is wonderful but summer means fun,” he said in a news release. “We want to celebrate with you by 'playin' with music. Beach Boys and Queen, 'Carousel' and marches are the soundtrack to summer fun and we play it all.”
There will also be remarks from Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall and Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, will introduce the “Armed Forces Salute” and invite veterans of each branch of the military to stand when their anthem is played.
Parking is available on the surrounding streets. There is no parking inside the park, with the exception of handicapped parking with permits in the access road parking area near Glen Street by the war memorial.
The concert is sponsored by the Adirondack Trust Company, Ames Goldsmith, the city of Glens Falls, the town of Queensbury, Rotary Club of Glens Falls, Schutze Family Dentistry and Cool Insuring Agency.
The event typically attracts between 4,000 and 6,000 people, according to Brink.
“It’s the biggest fireworks show for quite some distance,” she said. “We love being right in the middle of this wonderful family tradition.”
