GLENS FALLS — School lunches are an important resource for children around the country, and summer months can mean missing out on crucial meals for many.
Summer meal programs throughout the area are trying to combat food insecurity by providing children in the area meals throughout the summer, no questions asked.
One program, at the Village Green Apartments in Glens Falls, is funded primarily by the city’s Community Development Department and operated by the Glens Falls YMCA.
Glens Falls YMCA CEO Brian Bearor said schools and community organizations have seen children struggling to eat well in the summertime when guaranteed meals that students normally receive during the day aren’t available.
The percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch in the Glens Falls City School District has risen from 54% in 2010 to 64% in 2019, a “scary” statistic according to Bearor.
The Glens Falls YMCA partnered with the Glens Falls Community Development Department to develop nutritional programs in tandem with education and recreation opportunities.
Bearor said Community Development Department Director Ed Bartholomew approached him to come up with ideas, and several programs, including the summer meals, were organized.
“They give us the sustainable resources and we have the infrastructure and staff to roll these out,” Bearor said. “It’s been a great partnership.”
Another partner of the meals program is the national-level No Kid Hungry campaign, which tries to inform parents and students about the meal resources already in place.
Derrick Lambert, senior manager at Share our Strength, the organization behind the campaign, said one in six children live in food insecure homes across the country.
He said the risk of experiencing food insecurity is much higher in the summer when children do not have the regular schedule the school day provides.
New York is one of the higher-performing states when it comes to closing the gap between kids receiving meals during school and in the summer, but summer meals still only reach about 30% of the kids who need them compared to 14% nationwide, according to Lambert.
He said his organization’s goal is to get the rate to 40% nationwide. The 10% jump in New York would mean getting summer meals to 114,000 more kids.
Closing the participation gap is not only good for the food insecure, but if the rate rose to 40% it would also bring in $8.5 million in federal reimbursement. The money is primarily spent buying meals from local and regional providers and paying the workers who prepare and serve the food, according to Lambert.
Bartholomew said he wanted to create a program where parents and guardians didn’t need to come to the YMCA, rather the YMCA could go directly into the community. That way, no vehicles would be needed and parents who work wouldn’t have to worry about transportation.
He said he sat down with Bearor to develop a wide variety of programs.
“There’s always been an opportunity to assist our youth and children in Glens Falls,” Bartholomew said. “I think we need to be doing more programs like the Y is doing and like the City Development Committee is doing to provide children not only with food but with education and recreation as well.”
YMCA counselor Patrick Resse said he took up the offer to work at the Village Green site because he was already familiar with the area from tutoring kids there.
He said participation really varies with four or five children coming most days but sometimes as many as 13 or 14. In addition to the meal, Resse brings games each day and offers a comfortable social setting for children who take part in the program.
“The ones that come like it,” Resse said. “We really want to get more here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.