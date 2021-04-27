Summer learning to expand under $22.59 million Greenwich school budget

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Board of Education last week adopted a $22.59 million budget proposal that would expand summer-learning opportunities and bring back multiple teaching positions.

Spending would increase by $613,609, or 2.79%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by $229,454, or 2%, which is below the district’s 2.74% tax cap.

An increase in state aid allowed the district to reduce its tax levy and the amount of fund balance needed to balance the budget, said Troy Tyler, the district's business manager.

“We received an additional $225,000 over what we had planned on from the governor’s proposal back in January,” he said.

As a result of the influx in aid, the district will adding multiple teaching positions to assist students in learning recovery as a result of the pandemic, including two positions at the junior/senior high school.

An English language arts position at the elementary school, which the district planned to eliminate through attrition next year, will also be filled.

The district will also be expanding its summer learning opportunities to assist in learning recovery efforts, Tyler said.