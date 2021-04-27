Summer learning to expand under $22.59 million Greenwich school budget

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Board of Education last week adopted a $22.59 million budget proposal that would expand summer-learning opportunities and bring back multiple teaching positions.
Spending would increase by $613,609, or 2.79%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by $229,454, or 2%, which is below the district’s 2.74% tax cap.
An increase in state aid allowed the district to reduce its tax levy and the amount of fund balance needed to balance the budget, said Troy Tyler, the district's business manager.
“We received an additional $225,000 over what we had planned on from the governor’s proposal back in January,” he said.
As a result of the influx in aid, the district will adding multiple teaching positions to assist students in learning recovery as a result of the pandemic, including two positions at the junior/senior high school.
An English language arts position at the elementary school, which the district planned to eliminate through attrition next year, will also be filled.
The district will also be expanding its summer learning opportunities to assist in learning recovery efforts, Tyler said.
He added that the district is still looking into ways of assisting students who may have fallen behind following a year of remote learning.
"There's a multitude of things that we are looking for and still trying to assess the needs of the students at this point and what they need going into the summer and through next year," Tyler said.
Next year's budget vote — which is set to take place on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greenwich School Primary Building — will also include a ballot proposition to purchase two new school buses for $245,750.
Also on the ballot is one five-year term for the Board of Education, where Marie Grimmke is challenging incumbent Erin Boivin.
Voters will also have the opportunity to decided increasing the appropriation for the Greenwich Free Library from $99,837 to $103,541 and the Easton Library, which is seeking an increase to $44,123 from $42,586.
Both library propositions are separate from the school budget.
