Summer concerts and Jazz at the Lake canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project staff and board of directors have decided to cancel the Summer Concert Series and the Jazz at the Lake programs for this year.

The Summer Concert Series was scheduled for Wednesdays nights in July and August and Jazz at the Lake was scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20, both in Shepard Park in Lake George.

The Lake George Arts Project will be offering a Jazz at the Lake Reimagined program — a series of four hybrid events that combine performances, a discussion with the artists and time to ask musicians questions. Information about the virtual program will be available at the Lake George Arts Project website at www.lakegeorgearts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0