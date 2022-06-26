Summer concert series returns to Glens Falls City Park

GLENS FALLS — A free summer concert series in Glens Falls will return on Monday.

The Glens Falls City Band will perform at the City Park gazebo from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The series is co-sponsored by the city of Glens Falls, the town of Queensbury, the Saratoga Music Union and the Glens Falls Collaborative. It will continue on July 11, 18 and 25.

In the event of rain, the indoor venue for the June 27 and July 25 concerts is the Park Theater at 14 Park St. The Queensbury Hotel will provide the indoor venue for all other concert dates.

Under the direction of Joe Lamb, the 27-piece professional concert band is comprised of musicians from throughout the Capital Region, and performs a mix of marches, light classical music, Broadway tunes and a variety of popular selections.

After July, the Jazz Band program begins Aug. 1, and is scheduled for other dates on Aug. 8, 15 and 22.

The jazz band is led by Dennis Searles and will perform a mix of jazz styles ranging from big band to contemporary selections.

Lamb recommends to all those who wish to attend to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

