Summer camps: What does social distancing look like for 5-year-olds?

If it’s allowed, the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area is committed to holding summer camp this summer — but with far fewer campers than normal.
Other summer camp organizers are also hoping to get permission to open. But opening isn’t as easy when kids are involved.
“If we have it, it will be at a reduced capacity so we can adjust our camper staff ratio, so we can maintain the social distancing,” said Doug Miller, owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex. “Social distancing is very difficult with kids, particularly younger kids. That becomes very difficult.”
He suspects he won’t have his normal day camps but will be able to hold his one-week sports camps.
“There are ways to do those,” he said. “We will keep everything outdoors. We don’t anticipate opening the Dome all season.”
All the balls and instructional equipment could be disinfected each day, and players could practice without touching each other.
“They can be done with individual skill training without scrimmages,” he said of the camps. “It can be done.”
It would likely begin in the second half of July, with 30% to 40% of the normal number of players. That means the complex wouldn’t make a profit.
“Will it be profitable? Probably not. Will it help us pay our bills? Probably,” he said.
Fixed expenses — like taxes — don’t go away when the facility has to be closed. But he’s more concerned with opening safely.
“I might have someone who is asymptomatic and they infect a whole lot of people,” he said. “Being able to do it in a safe way is most important.”
Some things are easy: if there are tournaments, don’t allow any spectators. Lengthen the bench so players don’t sit side-by-side.
And being outdoors in non-crowded situations seems to be safer than indoors, scientists say.
But the YMCA is trying to find a way to do indoor summer camps — the day camps that parents rely on while they go to work.
Without such programs, many parents will not be able to go back to work when their industries reopen this summer.
“We’re getting a lot of calls. People need child care,” said CEO Brian Bearor. “We are one of the largest, if not the largest, child care provider for our region.”
The YMCA as a whole is trying to brainstorm solutions. The American Camp Association is also holding conference calls to find and share solutions.
“We’re really looking to do as much as we possibly can in a safe way. We are not being reckless. But we know we need to lead the way,” Bearor said. “We’re only going to do it if it’s safe. That’s number 1.”
For the youngest children, they are thinking of using techniques that daycares have found effective.
“A lot of child centers are doing stations with more staff,” he said. “It’s working fairly well.”
At each station, they have enough materials — toys, crayons, etc. — for each child to have their own, without sharing.
“It could be two kids to 12 kids” at the station, he said. “They would do activities that are centered to a certain area of the room. The staff circulate around to help with social distancing.”
For toys, they are planning to follow the CDC disinfection procedures and then give out items one by one to children. Again, no sharing. Once one child is done with the toy, it goes into the “soiled bin” to be cleaned that night.
Among young children, arguments about toys are common, and usually daycares set a timer or otherwise enforce sharing. Not allowing anyone else to use a popular toy is going to be hard to enforce.
“It’s going to be tough,” he said.
In the gymnasium, they may place hula hoops on the floor for each child to stay inside.
There won’t be any swimming, but they are hoping to set up water activities outdoors.
The camp will also be much smaller. Instead of their normal 225 campers, across three camps — gymnastics, sports, and traditional camp — they will have about 115 campers, including 25 children in gymnastics. Sports will be rolled into the traditional camp program.
There will be no field trips. Every day will start with health checks for all, and the staff will probably be wearing masks. They’re not yet sure if campers will be required to wear masks, but it seems possible.
“Like everybody, we are waiting for direction,” he said.
