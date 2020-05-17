Summer camps: What does social distancing look like for 5-year-olds?

“Will it be profitable? Probably not. Will it help us pay our bills? Probably,” he said.

Fixed expenses — like taxes — don’t go away when the facility has to be closed. But he’s more concerned with opening safely.

“I might have someone who is asymptomatic and they infect a whole lot of people,” he said. “Being able to do it in a safe way is most important.”

Some things are easy: if there are tournaments, don’t allow any spectators. Lengthen the bench so players don’t sit side-by-side.

And being outdoors in non-crowded situations seems to be safer than indoors, scientists say.

But the YMCA is trying to find a way to do indoor summer camps — the day camps that parents rely on while they go to work.

Without such programs, many parents will not be able to go back to work when their industries reopen this summer.

“We’re getting a lot of calls. People need child care,” said CEO Brian Bearor. “We are one of the largest, if not the largest, child care provider for our region.”

The YMCA as a whole is trying to brainstorm solutions. The American Camp Association is also holding conference calls to find and share solutions.