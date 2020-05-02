Summer camps wait on regional guidance from state

He said the state gives regulations for camps, and then counties interpret those regulations, sometimes differently. He said he works with St. Lawrence County, where Massawepie is, as well as Ontario and Seneca counties, where his council’s scout troops come from. He said the DOH has been “very helpful.”

He said he is still hiring staff in hopes of operating this summer, but his number-one priority is a safe experience.

He said he is still getting calls from parents saying they want their children to have a camping experience.

“To some extent, you can’t blame families,” Hoitt said. “You know, they’re kind of cooped up at home, they want to get out and get back to a level or normalcy.

“For a lot of kids, they only have one or two summer camp years in their entire life.”

He said there is a “go or no-go” date all camps are looking at now, when they need guidance to make a decision by. He said Massawepie’s date is June 1.

Hoitt said if the camp opens, it will need to make changes, like only doing “patrol cooking” in smaller groups for meals instead of eating in the dining hall.