This past weekend’s Adirondack Independence Music Festival was so successful the organizer is planning a Jimmy Buffet parrot head-type festival, according to Lake George Mayor Robert Blais.
Blais said he spoke with organizer Dave Ehmann, who said attendance topped 3,200 at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. There were 16 bands.
“The place was packed,” he said. “It certainly was one of the most successful events we’ve had there.”
Blais said Ehmann has tentatively booked the June 19-21 weekend next summer for the festival. That is the weekend after the law enforcement weekend and Adirondack Wine and Food Festival.
Work starting
Work officially started Wednesday on the Lake George wastewater treatment plant, with contractors at the site, according to Blais.
The village is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to replace the plant, which is severely outdated and releases too many nitrates. An excessive amount of nitrates can cause a harmful algal bloom, which turns the water green.
The $24 million project has received about $7.25 million in grant funding so far.
Blais said he has not received any word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about additional funding for the plant.
Honoring longtime assistant principal
The community will gather Sunday to pay tribute to longtime Glens Falls High School Assistant Principal Stanley Rummel, who is turning 77.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Rummel served in the position for 30 years before retiring in 1998. During his tenure, he was known for treating students with respect, including those who came to see him for discipline. He also wrote notes of encouragement to former students.
School board President Tim Graham, an ex-science teacher, will serve as emcee. Speakers include Superintendent Paul Jenkins, former Superintendent Bill Bitner, Big Cross Elementary School Principal Debbie Hall, movie critic Jay Bobbin and Mayor Dan Hall.
Professional wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Drew Fitzgerald, co-founder of Just Water, will participate via video message.
Rummel is still sought out for advice from former students and many still receive notes from him. In addition, a group of former high school students, along with the Glens Falls City School District and the district’s foundation, have launched fundraising efforts to plant a tree and benches in his honor.
Houses being sold
The city received a total of 37 bids for six houses it put p for sale and will be selling each one, according to City Controller Susanne Kasitch.
The Common Council is set to approve the sales at its Sept. 10 meeting.
The city put up for sale houses at 49 Geer St., 14 Goodwin Ave., 18 E. Tremont St., 18 Orville St., 100 Platt St. and 25 Knight St.
The deadline to bid on the houses was Aug. 26.
The city will be paying off the back taxes, so the buyer will not be responsible for them.
Also, the council last week voted to transfer another property it took for back taxes, 62 First St., Mayor Dan Hall said the city is letting the Urban Renewal Agency have the property. The agency's funds can be replenished if the property is sold.
‘Bicyclists Bring Business’
The 2019 Bicyclists Bring Business round table discussion and community bike-around will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tourism professionals, business owners, municipal officials and cyclists are invited to join local and state advocates for a discussion on how to attract cyclists to communities and help businesses capitalize on bicycle tourism, according to a news release.
The discussion will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel. Light refreshments will be served.
The community bike-around will be held on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Riders will meet at the Queensbury Hotel. They are asked to park in the back of the lot away from the hotel entrance. The 10- to 12-mile route is still being determined. Lunch will follow.
Third Ward forum
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer and Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer are holding their fall ward forum on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Kensington Elementary School.
The featured speaker will be Louise Gava from the Municipal Electric and Gas Alliance, who will talk about community choice aggregation, in which customers can buy energy from an alternative supplier, and from local sources.
