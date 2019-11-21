SALEM — Almost 40 members of the greater Salem community gathered Wednesday morning at the Salem firehouse for training in forming a community prevention coalition.
Attendees included people from local governments, Salem Central School, churches, civic groups, businesses and concerned residents.
Communities with substance abuse prevention coalitions see drops in drug, alcohol and tobacco use by middle and high school students, said Megan Corso Walradth, coordinator of the Central Region Prevention Resource Center in Syracuse.
The most successful coalitions involve all 12 sectors of a community, from parents and schools to local governments and news media, she said.
“Every single person makes a difference,” Walradth said.
Katherine Chambers, director of restorative practices for the Council for Prevention, Warren and Washington Counties, reviewed data from a biennial survey of student drug, tobacco and alcohol use and mental health. Salem’s most recent results on the national survey “are not all that different” from other area schools, Chambers said.
A total of 25% of students in grades 7-12 reported using a substance in order to get high within the previous 30 days, Chambers said, while 18% had used alcohol, 5% marijuana and 5% prescription drugs that had not been prescribed for them.
Alcohol use is decreasing while marijuana use is up, she said.
A little over 20% said they were vaping regularly; mostly nicotine, but also CBD and THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
“Vaping is scary,” Chambers said, because the cartridges are easy to obtain, easily hidden and very concentrated.
Waldradth invited participants to form groups based on their high school graduation year and discuss the messages they received about drug and alcohol use. The memories ranged from almost no anti-abuse messages in the ‘50s and ‘60s to a variety of prevention programs starting in the ‘80s.
The problem, as many participants recalled, was that scare tactics and one-time programs don’t work. Prevention programs now focus more on helping people make better choices in stressful situations, Waldrath said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The more effort invested in prevention, the less that has to go into treatment and recovery,” Walradth said.
There’s a tendency to look at individuals as solely responsible for their substance abuse, but in reality people are greatly influenced by environmental factors, including community and family attitudes and the availability of drugs and alcohol, she said.
Walradth introduced the five-part process of assessment, capacity, planning, implementation and evaluation, with core requirements of sustainability and responsiveness.
For youths, prevention programs need to work within the four domains of community, family, school and peers/individuals. Each domain has risk factors, which can be reduced, and protective factors, which can be increased.
Walradth stressed that if programs are aimed at youths, then “youth have to be at the table, or we don’t know what they want and whether the program is working.”
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the day’s meeting “could not have happened six years ago,” but communities have rallied in the face of the opioid epidemic.
Coalition-building is going on “countywide,” Jordan said.
“This is why we have a fighting chance,” he said.
At the end of the morning, participants were invited to post their suggestions for what the community could do to prevent substance abuse. A youth center and more activities for youths was the top wish, followed by transportation. Other community needs included mental health services, a rehabilitation facility, a faith-based recovery program, economic development and support for families.
Some participants stayed after the workshop to plan next steps and form a coalition for community and family wellness.
For more information, contact Charlie Duveen of the Salem Rotary Club, 518-409-1784 or cjduveen@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.