The Lake George Emergency Squad had to hire legal counsel in recent days after the lawyer for a former squad leader accused of stealing from the organization subpoenaed records from the agency.
The squad's financial records for parts of 2013 and 2014 were subpoenaed by the defense lawyer for Edward G. "Grant" Gentner, who faces criminal charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the organization when he was squad treasurer.
The squad did not comply with the subpoena for more than four months, which prompted lawyer Karl Sleight to write a series of letters in recent months. Sleight wrote in court records that the letters were ignored.
Sleight filed a motion to compel the squad to appear before Warren County Judge John Hall, which resulted in a court appearance being scheduled and then a conference last week that prompted the squad to hire lawyer Brian Reichenbach.
Reichenbach said Wednesday that squad leaders had turned over the records in question to the case's former special prosecutor, and believed that doing so satisfied the subpoena.
Reichenbach said he has advised the organization that the subpoena is a separate matter, and needs to be complied with. So the squad is working to retrieve what records it can, he explained.
"If they (the records) are out there, he is entitled to see them," Reichenbach said.
Gentner had faced 29 charges that accused him of stealing more than $18,000 in 2012 and 2013, but 25 of the charges were dismissed when Hall found that the former special prosecutor who handled the case delayed prosecution past the statute of limitations.
That has left three felony grand larceny counts and one felony charge of falsifying business records that accuse him of stealing $3,900, to which Gentner has pleaded not guilty.
Gentner has maintained his innocence and said the money he was paid was reimbursement for legitimate expenses.
"Mr. Gentner needs these records for his defense, as we expect they will confirm that no crime was committed," Sleight said.
Trial in the case has been stayed as Sleight filed a notice of appeal for a pretrial ruling about whether the case can be prosecuted in Warren County, as the supposedly illegal cash withdrawals occurred in Saratoga County. Warren County prosecutors have said they believe Warren County is the proper venue.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office prosecuted the charges when they were first filed, because the Warren County District Attorney's Office had a conflict of interest at the time. Staff changes resulted in that conflict disappearing, so Warren County took the case back earlier this year.
