Stuyvesant Plaza buying $10K in gift cards for local healthcare workers

ALBANY — Stuyvesant Plaza announced Wednesday that it will buy $10,000 in gift cards from its restaurants, to be donated to local healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These gift cards are a small gesture of our gratitude for their tireless work during this continued crisis,” said Stuyvesant Plaza President Ed Swyer. “By purchasing these gift cards from our operating restaurants at Stuyvesant Plaza, we are also able to support each with much-needed revenue. As a result, this action accomplishes two goals in supporting the region’s frontline healthcare workers and our small businesses. We encourage others who are able to do so to follow our lead.”