QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Salvation Army will be at the Walmart store on Route 9 on Saturday to participate in the national Stuff the Bus campaign to provide back-to-school supplies to needy children.
The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Salvation Army is partnering with the United Way of Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga Counties to help distribute collected back-to-school supplies to local children.
Similar events are being hosted Saturday at nearly 3,000 participating Walmart stores nationwide. The Stuff the Bus events are open to anyone who would like to donate new school supplies to children in need.
All donations made at the Stuff the Bus events will remain in the local community, according to the Salvation Army.
Upon arrival, shoppers will receive a list of suggested gifts to help stuff the bus at the store. The Salvation Army will then distribute the school supplies to local children in need.
“The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of volunteers and community members to support local youth heading into the school year,” said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, national spokesman for the Salvation Army, in a news release. “By donating school supplies, the Salvation Army and its supporters ease the financial burden parents experience leading into the school year and ensure our communities’ kids are equipped and ready.”
