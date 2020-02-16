Study reveals vision for South Street-Broad Street corridor

GLENS FALLS — Broad Street needs a little sprucing up with some reuse of underdeveloped parcels, more green space and transportation improvements, according to a study.
“There needs to be an upgrade on the entranceway into the city, an outreach to those existing businesses along the entrance way to see what type of assistance could be available to help them,” said EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew.
These were some of the conclusions of the South Street-Broad Street Corridor Revitalization Plan. The LA Group, of Saratoga Springs, prepared the study of the area, which has been designated by the state as a Brownfield Opportunity Area. It encompasses a swath of land on either side of Broad Street, extending as far west as the Queensbury town line and east to the Hudson River.
Commercial uses occupy most of the land in the opportunity area including offices, banks and lending institutions in mixed-use buildings.
The corridor has five vacant buildings and eight vacant lands, according to the study. Bartholomew said there are a number of undeveloped or underdeveloped properties in that corridor.
One example of the redevelopment is the 72-unit Broad Street Commons, which is going up in the area between Steve’s Place restaurant and Hill Electric Co. There will also be a retail component. This property was a wooded area with a dilapidated house fronting Broad Street.
Bartholomew said the city wants to promote mixed-use development in this area, but wants to keep the residential component.
“The intent is not for the city to go through there and rezone that entire area into a commercial/retail sector. We’re not going to zone out those single-family homes that are in that particular area as well,” he said.
Extending further off Broad Street into the neighborhoods, Bartholomew said the city is going to focus on upgrading infrastructure and cracking down on run-down properties with additional code enforcement. Montcalm Street in particular has a number of multifamily, landlord-tenant housing.
Study area characteristics
All of the major roads in the corridor have been updated in the last few years with bicycle lanes. There is also access to public transportation.
Total employment in the study area is 4,700 people, with 70% in the health care and social services, according to the study. Most people who work in that area live outside Glens Falls including 27% in Warren County (mostly in Queensbury), about 26% in Saratoga County and 23% in Washington County.
The average person is 34 years old and has some or no college experience.
Six cluster areas
The report separates the study area into six separate “clusters.”
The “Gateway Neighborhood” would work to provide a walkable experience that is fully accessible and connects old and new residential buildings to stores such as markets, banks and drug stores.
The “Gateway Corridor” would provide a transition between the residential neighborhoods and the medical hub on Broad Street and Hudson Falls with redevelopment of underutilized parcels and accessibility improvement.
The “Medical Village” would serve as the connection between the medical hub and the downtown. The goal would be to entice property development and public investments to provide retail and service opportunities for nearby residents in a safe walkable environment.
The fourth cluster is the South Street area and it is focused on the anchor project of The Market — the 10,000-square-foot year round farmers’ market and community event space. The goal would be to attract new housing options in conjunction with the commercial development.
The fifth area is the Historic Downtown area would focus on renovate and reuse historic buildings, create new public spaces and connectivity improvements.
The sixth area is the waterfront district and its goal is to provide safe and inviting access to the Hudson River and Glens Falls Feeder Canal Towpath Trail with improved sidewalks, crosswalks, signs and a new waterfront attraction.
The state will review the document and provide comments and then they will proceed on the next phase, according to Bartholomew.
Phase II will be a more in-depth study will identify specific parcels that could be redeveloped, according to Bartholomew.
“Obviously, this is a conversation with the property owners. We’re not going to be presumption to say that is going to be hotel on that site,” he said.
