Study reveals vision for South Street-Broad Street corridor

GLENS FALLS — Broad Street needs a little sprucing up with some reuse of underdeveloped parcels, more green space and transportation improvements, according to a study.

“There needs to be an upgrade on the entranceway into the city, an outreach to those existing businesses along the entrance way to see what type of assistance could be available to help them,” said EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew.

These were some of the conclusions of the South Street-Broad Street Corridor Revitalization Plan. The LA Group, of Saratoga Springs, prepared the study of the area, which has been designated by the state as a Brownfield Opportunity Area. It encompasses a swath of land on either side of Broad Street, extending as far west as the Queensbury town line and east to the Hudson River.

Commercial uses occupy most of the land in the opportunity area including offices, banks and lending institutions in mixed-use buildings.

The corridor has five vacant buildings and eight vacant lands, according to the study. Bartholomew said there are a number of undeveloped or underdeveloped properties in that corridor.