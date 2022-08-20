Study released on pros and cons of dissolving village of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The interim village dissolution study drafted by the Laberge Group is now available for public examination ahead of the public meeting scheduled for Monday.

The 99-page document, broken down into seven sections, outlines the step-by-step process of dissolving the village government and spells out the pros and cons for residents.

In the introduction of the study, the group states this is only one possible outcome for post-dissolution conditions.

“Ultimately, all decisions post dissolution will rest with the Lake George Town Board. In addition, it is important to note that the Town Board is not required to follow the village’s plan,” the document states.

The study repeatedly reminds readers that the information presented is not a prediction of the future, but only one possible conclusion.

A printable “resident checklist” is provided with boxes to check under either pro or con next to each description of how specific matters would be affected.

One of the items on the checklist involves the robust tourism revenue generated by the village of Lake George.

The study states that 3 million visitors are drawn to Lake George and the surrounding area each year, creating $3 billion in annual economic activity for the region.

The Laberge Group suggests a position dedicated to tourism and special events be created if the village government dissolves.

Tax credits

Another item on the list is the highly discussed Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit, or CETC, which is provided to encourage the dissolution of local governments.

“Post dissolution, a credit up to 15% of the combined town and village property tax levies is provided to the town on an annual basis. By law, 70% of the tax credit must be used for property tax reduction on a town-wide basis. The town has the discretion to use the remaining 30% to further reduce taxes or for other purposes,” the study reads.

The group estimates the total CETC at $494,527, of which 70%, or $346,169, would be used to lower tax rates.

The study’s authors believe this credit would reduce costs for village and town taxpayers. However, in order to maximize savings, it is also assumed in the study that the village government would transfer reserve funds to offset the liabilities that fall on village residents alone. Also, the village would sell property and equipment for a total of $1 million in profits to also offset taxes.

The study gives the cost reduction rates for three possible scenarios:

29.1% decrease if there was no application of CETC

32.5% decrease when the minimum 70% of the CETC is applied to reduce taxes

33.9% decrease when 100% of the CETC is applied to reduce taxes

The percentages above were calculated assuming the village would liquidate assets for tax rate reduction.

Since the draft of the study was completed, village Mayor Bob Blais pledged to allocate $3 million of the $6 million in parking meter revenue to offset costs to taxpayers and lower rates in the village.

The study states this large amount of annual revenue would become a town asset to be used in the general town fund or highway fund.

“These revenues would no longer be used for the purpose envisioned by the village nor to offset post dissolution costs specific to the village as they will offset costs town-wide,” the document states.

Mayor: Nothing is concrete

The mayor reminded residents in a statement last week that nothing in the study is concrete.

“The draft of the study does call for some savings if the village dissolves, but this is just an assumption there would be a savings for the village taxpayers,” Blais said Tuesday. “Nothing is promised to village residents.”

Blais originally encouraged residents to take in the study and make an informed decision at the vote in September. He has since changed his stance, stating the inconvenient timing and duration of the study were not in the best interest of residents.

The study includes the Village Board’s alternative option to the scheduled referendum for dissolution. On Aug. 15, Blais introduced the idea of a consolidation between the town and village governments, which requires both entities to agree on and draft a contract for joint operations.

Charts included in the property tax section break down how much would be saved, where the savings would come from and the reasons why for residents of both the village and town. The overall conclusion suggests a lower rate for all. However, a one-time transition cost estimated between $200,000 and $250,000 would be incurred for the town government at the time of dissolution.

The Laberge Group broke down the differences between the municipalities, looking at population, square miles of each and number of households.

The village of Lake George reportedly has a population of 953 in a 0.6 square-mile area with only 502 households. The town of Lake George, not including the village statistics, has 2,466 residents living on 29.5 square miles in 966 households.

Yet in a breakdown of services and responsible parties, the village and its government provide most of the public services to the whole town.

In the event of dissolution, most of the village government roles would be integrated into the town.

“Preliminary planning indicates that the town will assume the existing full-time village administrative and fiscal employees. This will enable the town to reorganize operations and perform the close-out of the village’s fiscal operations. These functions include accounts payable and receivable, preparation and filing of all the federal and NYS reports including the final annual fiscal report for the village,” according to the report.

In addition, changes would be required in land use policy as well as codes and local laws to meet the need of both municipalities. The group created a chart in the study identifying the differences in codes and laws and suggests a resolution for each.

A full copy of the study is available on the group’s website for the dissolution: Labergegroup.com/lakegeorge/.

A public information meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Town Administration Building and via Zoom.

Public hearings on the study will be held on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Lake George Town Hall and at 6 p.m. inside the Lake George High School auditorium. The final required public hearing will be held the day before the vote on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. inside the Village Hall. All meetings will also be streamed on Zoom.

The vote to dissolve the village of Lake George is only open to village residents. It will take place on Sept. 13 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Town Administration Building.