Study offers two options to ensure safe drinking water in Jenkinsville area of Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board on Wednesday announced the two options for public drinking water access in Jenkinsville.

The options are to extend the town's existing water system from a connection point on Haviland Road or to construct a new drinking water supply well, which would include the installation of a new 20,000-foot water main.

The Town Board said it is making the study, conducted by C.T. Male Associates, simultaneously available to the public while they review it.

Town officials, in an update to residents, invited residents to submit "comments and input."

Ahead of an Aug. 22 public information meeting regarding the study, town officials posted the most recent update on the homepage of the town website.

The town said C.T. Male was hired in the late 1990s to conduct the same study, but the public did not support the project due to potential costs.

C.T. Male suggested the town "consider whether the existing Queensbury municipal water treatment plant and other supporting equipment and facilities would be adequate to serve both new town water consumers and current consumers."

The board will seek quotes from firms for a review of the plant and equipment before moving forward.

The study states if the town opts for the extension of the water system north and east from Haviland Road, the 170 properties not offered public water would be included.

The estimated cost of the extension and upgrades, with fire-flow capability, would be $4.6 million, and without fire-flow would be $4.1 million. The establishment of a new potable water supply well north of Route 149, between Bay and Ridge roads, would cost an estimated $5.2 million.

The study indicates if the project to extend the current water system moves forward, residents would be required to discontinue personal well use. Town officials said they will explore grant options to reduce taxpayer costs as residents in Jenkinsville and all of Queensbury would incur water consumption charges.

C.T. Male estimated the new public water service project would take two years to complete.

Residents are invited to arrive early to the 7 p.m. public information meeting at the Queensbury Activity Center on Aug. 22 for a half-hour question-and-answer period with engineers from C.T. Male. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom and posted to the town's website.

Comments and questions about the study should be directed to the Town Supervisor John Strough at qbysupervisor@queensbury.net.

This study is separate from the state Department of Environmental Conservation-commissioned study into the contamination of residential wells in Jenkinsville, possibly linked to the inactive town-owned landfill.

After the discovery of the chemical 1,4-Dioxane was detected by the state, the Town Board hired an engineering firm to look into the options available for providing public water as an option for residents in the neighborhood.

While the levels of the chemical exceed New York state drinking water standards, the DEC said they do not pose a significant health risk at this time; however action is always recommended.