The state's cancer study also found that excellent health care has played a part in Warren County's higher-than-normal cancer rates.
A somewhat bright spot in the report focused on the state determination that many young women were diagnosed with small, treatable colorectal cancers.
Since the colorectal cancer rate has decreased in Warren County over the years, it was surprising to see a spike in diagnoses. Women, ages 20 to 49, had a “statistically significantly higher” cancer rate than the average in the state, excluding New York City.
The cancers were mostly “treatable, local-stage tumors indicating extensive clinical care for young symptomatic patients,” the summary said.
The data indicate that more young women are getting tested for colorectal cancers, which is leading to more early diagnoses. The summary noted it’s also possible that more people in Warren County are getting colon cancer, due to poor diet, heavy alcohol consumption, obesity or a genetic predisposition to it.
While it’s not possible to know why more women are getting tested, the woman who started the colon cancer awareness program in Glens Falls was delighted to hear about it.
“Colon cancer is one of the easiest cancers to treat if you catch it early,” said Molly McMaster (now Morgoslepov). “This is great news.”
After her Colossal Colon was displayed at Aviation Mall in 2002, local colonoscopy rates increased by more than 30%. Now, it appears that increased screening rate has saved lives.
“This is fantastic!” she said.
The summary noted that more people have health insurance in Warren County than on average in the state, which leads to more health screenings. That can lead to more diagnoses and, possibly, to more lives being saved by catching cancer early.
It has a side effect, though. Researchers said that health care itself may be to blame for the higher-than-normal thyroid cancer rate for women over the age of 65 in Warren County.
The primary risk factor for thyroid cancer is diagnostic imaging with a neck ultrasound and other scans, the summary said.
“Researchers attempted to measure the volume of diagnostic imaging in New York and Warren County, but data were insufficient. Survey data showed that a higher proportion of adults in Warren County had health care coverage than those in New York state, excluding New York City,” the summary said. “Additionally, in recent years, Warren County has been ranked high on a composite metric of access to care and quality of care. Thus, high health care utilization in Warren County may be contributing to higher thyroid cancer rates.”
The state had also looked into two cancers that suddenly spiked in diagnoses, but researchers said both were just a fluke.
In brain cancer, researchers were concerned because the rate for children getting diagnosed was almost five times higher in Warren County than in New York state, excluding New York City. However, this rate was based on only four cases, and researchers found no environmental or other causes for them.
They also looked into leukemia, but said a recent increase in cases was an "anomaly."
They said chronic lymphocytic leukemia was more often diagnosed at age 20 to 49, rather than 50 to 64.
"This pattern suggests a shift toward earlier diagnosis for some (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) cases," the summary said. "Survey data suggest that a greater proportion of Warren County residents under age 65 had health care coverage, which would improve access to medical care. This may in part explain the elevation in the (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) rate among women 20-49 years of age."
The summary also said that the county's higher-than-average rate of skin cancer was caused by a low rate of sunscreen use and the fact that most residents in Warren County are white. The lighter a person's skin is, the more susceptible they are to skin cancer.
