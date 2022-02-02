Study: New Hoffman Car Wash will not disrupt traffic

QUEENSBURY — A new Hoffman Car Wash is proposed for a lot next to 40 Oak Classic American Grille and Walmart on Route 9.

The proposed car wash would be located at 919 Route 9, where a vacant building — an old car wash not affiliated with Hoffman — currently stands and would be demolished.

The lot has access points on Weeks Road and to the west end of Sweet Road with connections to Route 9.

According to site plans submitted to the Queensbury Planning Board by Frank Palumbo of CT Male Associates and Hoffman Development Corp., the site would consist of a 6,400-square-foot automated car wash building with a single wash tunnel and an area for 18 self-service vacuum bays.

In addition to the construction for the building, the plans include closing two driveways currently on the property that connect to Weeks Road and creating a new access point for vehicles onto Weeks Road, while also using an existing driveway to connect to the Route 9 and Sweet Road intersection.

The plans went before the Planning Board in November, but additional information, including a traffic study, was needed to continue with the review and possible approval process.

A traffic study conducted by VHB, a civil engineering company based in Albany, determined the new business would not greatly impact the current traffic patterns or create vehicle congestion.

The report stated the proposed project would generate an additional 78 vehicle trips during weekday peak evening hours and 41 new vehicle trips during Saturday peak hours.

According to the plans, Weeks Road will serve as the main point of entry. The traffic study states that enough room will be available for one car in the queue while in the driveway and also indicated the business would not need additional space for a line of vehicles.

The traffic survey stated the current roadways and proposed driveway would be adequate to service the proposed car wash.

The updated plans, including the traffic study, will go before the Planning Board for review. A public hearing on the proposal will be held on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the town offices.

