Students won't need Regents exam to graduate this year

Students who needed to pass a Regents exam to graduate this June will not be penalized by the cancellation of this year’s tests because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state education officials announced on Tuesday.
The state Education Department is granting an exemption from the test, as long as students have passed the class.
In addition, students who have previously taken a Regents and not passed, but completed their required course, will be allowed to graduate, according to a news release.
The decision also applies to students who have failed a course and are going to retake it in summer school. Those students will not be required to pass a makeup Regents typically administered in August, as long as they pass the class.
The state on Monday announced that it was canceling this year's Regents exams to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a news release. “These are extraordinary decisions for an unprecedented time, and we thank our school communities for their support and continuing dedication during the statewide school closure.”
The state Board of Regents also agreed to delay by one year implementation of new tests for grades 3-8 based upon the state’s new Next Generation Learning Standards. Instead, the current tests will be used for another year. The new tests based upon the revised science standards have been delayed until the spring of 2023.
This year’s grades 3-8 standardized tests were canceled because of the pandemic.
Local school officials welcomed the decision on the Regents exams.
“The Regents would have been challenging to prepare for under the current circumstance. It appears that this will keep students that were currently anticipating a spring Regents from being negatively impacted,” said Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl in an email.
McGurl added that he is also grateful that schools will have more time to put the new curriculum standards in place.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee also said he was happy with the state’s decision.
“I believe that students were treated very fairly with the guidance that has been provided by the state Education Department,” he said in an email.
Glens Falls City School District Superintendent Paul Jenkins pointed out that students will still be required to complete the course to earn credit.
“The exemption of the exam does not eliminate the need to complete the course,” he said.
Lake George Superintendent Lynne Rutnik said she did not believe the loss of the Regents’ exams would affect student’s motivation. She said the Class of 2020 has been one of the most academically motivated groups of seniors she has seen in her tenure.
“I could not be more impressed with the seniors’ commitment to keep connected to counselors and faculty and staff, demonstrating their commitment and perseverance in these uncharted waters,” she said in an email.
The New York State School Association also praised the decision.
“No student should be denied course credit or a high school diploma or otherwise penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances,” said Executive Director Robert Schneider in a news release. “Guidance issued by the state Education Department focuses on ensuring learning outcomes and standards, rather than on testing. In our view, that is the proper focus.”
The state’s largest teacher union, New York State United Teachers, also said it was the right call.
“This is the right decision that will allow our students and their families to first and foremost focus on being safe and healthy without having to stress about preparing for traditional end-of-year exams this June,” said President Andy Pallotta in a news release.
