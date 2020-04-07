Students won't need Regents exam to graduate this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Students who needed to pass a Regents exam to graduate this June will not be penalized by the cancellation of this year’s tests because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state education officials announced on Tuesday.

The state Education Department is granting an exemption from the test, as long as students have passed the class.

In addition, students who have previously taken a Regents and not passed, but completed their required course, will be allowed to graduate, according to a news release.

The decision also applies to students who have failed a course and are going to retake it in summer school. Those students will not be required to pass a makeup Regents typically administered in August, as long as they pass the class.

The state on Monday announced that it was canceling this year's Regents exams to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a news release. “These are extraordinary decisions for an unprecedented time, and we thank our school communities for their support and continuing dedication during the statewide school closure.”