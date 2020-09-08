Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines

“Once we get everybody in the right spot, I thought it went really well and was very well received,” he said.

The school had split its sections, so there are only nine to 11 students in a class, according to George. One half of the class is receiving the lesson from their grade-level teacher and the other half are in a separate room watching the livestream and being supervised by another staff member.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said opening went well.

“Our arrival this morning went very well, although the excitement that usually accompanies the first day of school was a little muted this year. The parents and students were very cooperative. Everyone wore a mask and maintained social distance whenever possible,” he said in an email.

At Whitehall Central School, Superintendent Patrick Dee said it is not the start of the school year that anyone would have hoped for, but faculty and staff did an “amazing” job getting ready for the students.

All of the students in grades seven through 12 will be beginning the school year completely online after the junior-senior high school building was devastated by flooding.

Dee said he looked in on different online classes and saw that students were engaged.