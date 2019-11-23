HUDSON FALLS — For several weeks, Hudson Falls High School students, faculty and staff have been donating all the trimmings — mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, gravy cranberries and cornbread — for Thanksgiving dinners that they will give to 45 families on Monday.
Add to that a turkey or two, a roasting pan and a dash of holiday spirit and the students' Thanksgiving dinner boxes will feed many in the local community.
"We have been doing this for about a decade," said Hudson Falls High School teacher Kim Shea, who advises the student council. "But we got it down to a science about four years ago."
After gathering all the dinner box ingredients, members of the student council and the National Honor Society met in Shea's room on Friday afternoon to assemble the boxes.
"Green is for delivery and yellow for the cafeteria," Shea said to the students before they began packing. "A lesson on how many servings for mashed potatoes."
As the eager students listened intently, Shea explained how the packing would unfold and explained that the number of ingredients and servings were tied to the size of the family.
"This box serves 72," she said, reading the boxed mashed potatoes label. "Save a box this big for larger families ... Let's line up, get a box and go."
And what at first seemed a daunting task quickly fell into a rhythm of checking their shopping list, counting and packing items, and within 20 minutes the students had already filled nearly half of family boxes.
in addition to the student, faculty and staff donations, local grocery stores helped with the turkeys.
"We were blessed with the help of Hannaford and Market 32," Shea said. "Hannaford supplied 52 turkeys at cost, and Market 32 20 turkeys at cost, and there was a private donation for 12 turkeys. "
According to Shea, the families were selected with the help of the school's social workers.
"These dinners are all going to families in the Hudson Falls School District," said Brandon Adamczyk, public information. "According to the charity, Feeding America, 40 million people struggle with hunger in the United States. Each year, our students respond by collecting food for families right here in our own neighborhoods."
