Students' mural to provide a vibrant welcome to Glens Falls region

The 60-foot mural, made up of 16 panels, is nearly three times as large as the first mural the Glens Falls High School art club created for the Prospect Center in Queensbury.

It’s a fun adventure, exploring the mural and discovering its many community and regional landmarks, including West Mountain ski trails, the four-sided clock in downtown Glens Falls, the Charles R. Wood Theater, The Hyde Collection art museum, the downtown monument near Glens Falls National Bank, the Adirondack Balloon Festival, the Minne-Ha-Ha steamboat on Lake George, Cool Insuring Arena and Haviland’s Cove in Glens Falls, to name a few.

“It is at the entryway into Glens Falls and it represents the city and other things in the region,” Botch said.

In its initial stages, Schwartz met with the students to talk about the mural, giving them full creative license.

According to Botch, there were about six students involved in the early planning and as the years evolved, many students were involved in its creation.

“There were over 20 students involved,” she said, adding that as it got closer to completion, students stepped up. “There were paint days and painting parties. Some students would come first thing in the morning till late at night.”