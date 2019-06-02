HUDSON FALLS — A three-year journey came to an end for five Hudson Falls seniors Thursday night as they presented their finished projects from the schools Science Research Program.
The program mirrors the process professional researchers use in their work starting with scientific journal readings, finding a research advisor, designing experiments and presenting the findings.
Thomas Mahan, a Ph.D. candidate at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and an alumnus of Hudson Falls High School, was the keynote speaker on the night and spoke about his current research on Alzheimer’s disease.
Mahan said the program was a great preview for the kind of work he does as a research scientist.
“It’s a long process and I think that getting a taste of this work at a younger age allows students to get an idea of what it takes,” Mahan said.
In addition to being the keynote, he also served as the mentor on one of the student’s projects. Abby Swartz, a senior in the program, reached out to Mahan initially to ask him to be the advisor on her project on memory formation, a similar subject to Mahan’s own research.
As a mentor, he was in regular communication with Swartz and helped her develop the experiments she would use in her project.
“That was one of the reasons I really wanted to come back and talk to them, because I remember being back in high school and I never really had an opportunity to do research like this,” Mahan said. “I think this program is tremendous and I’m actually a little jealous.”
Thomas Vertuli, a science teacher at Hudson Falls High School and director of the Science Research Program, said the program’s benefits go beyond students becoming comfortable with dense scientific research as well.
He said students have communicated with researchers around the world, present their findings to large audiences and set long-term goals and deadlines, all of which are useful in college and after.
“It takes a special person to want to be able to do and be able to get through it.”
Hudson Falls High School Senior and recent program completer Jessica Petteys said the workload is extreme, but she has definitely seen the less tangible benefits of the program Vertuli talked about.
“Being able to present this work and being able to talk to people has been so life-changing,” Petteys said. “When I started this program I was really shy and now I can speak in front of auditoriums full of people. I think I’ve grown a lot with my personality and education.”
Danielle Kitchner, a rising sophomore at King’s College in Pennsylvania and alumnae of the research program, said she was recruited by several colleges to continue pursuing the research from her project.
“This course in general really opens doors that I didn’t know existed through colleges contacting me saying they want me here,” Kitchner said. “There are a lot of skills that you learn in this class that carry over to college that I didn’t even realize I would use.”
She said the course was an amazing opportunity she hopes other students still at Hudson Falls take advantage of because of the many ways it has helped and prepared her for college.
“Take all the opportunities you can get,” Kitchner said. “It will shape you to be a better student. It will shape you to work harder.”
