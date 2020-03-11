Students honored for excellence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“He’s just one of the best kids,” said his school counselor, Dana Finney. “I’ve actually known that I wanted to nominate him for years. His dedication to service is by far the best I’ve seen in my 20 years.”

Hudson Falls senior Eliza Hogan, another award winner, volunteers at Glens Falls Hospital, does roadside cleanup and helps with recycling at her school, bakes pies and stuffs baskets at Thanksgiving, works at food drives and assists at the local soup kitchen.

“She is involved pretty much in every club at school,” said her school counselor Sondra Smith, who later added, “You name it, Eliza does it.”

Hogan is also enrolled in a three-year course in which she studies white nose syndrome.

“It’s a disease that’s affecting bats,” Hogan said. “It’s killing their populations. But it’s due to a fungus, and so I worked with the fungus in a lab setting.”

Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran said the Teen Excellence winners give him hope for the future of the young people in the community.