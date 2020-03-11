Students honored for excellence

QUEENSBURY — Greenwich senior Colin Bouchard amassed 589 hours of service with the Greenwich Fire Department in 2018.
“Honestly, fire trucks are cool,” Bouchard said. “I’ve always wanted to do this my whole life. So pursuing your dreams, I guess.”
Bouchard was one of 24 area students to receive a Post-Star Teen Excellence Award at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay conference center Wednesday morning. The Post-Star received 99 nominations and whittled the group down to 24 winners.
Six of the students also received a $5,000 college scholarship.
John Jablonski, SUNY Adirondack's vice president of academic affairs, welcomed parents, families, school teachers and administrators to the college's new Northwest Bay conference center located in Adirondack Hall.
“I was going to say things were moving and shaking at SUNY Adirondack, but it just seemed a bit too obvious,” said Jablonski, noting the earthquake that hit the area earlier in the morning.
Out of concern over spreading COVID-19, award recipients exchanged elbow bumps instead of handshakes as they accepted their awards.
Bouchard, who plans to attend Hudson Valley Community College’s paramedic program next year, is also the secretary of the Greenwich Fire Department and an interior firefighter.
“He’s just one of the best kids,” said his school counselor, Dana Finney. “I’ve actually known that I wanted to nominate him for years. His dedication to service is by far the best I’ve seen in my 20 years.”
Hudson Falls senior Eliza Hogan, another award winner, volunteers at Glens Falls Hospital, does roadside cleanup and helps with recycling at her school, bakes pies and stuffs baskets at Thanksgiving, works at food drives and assists at the local soup kitchen.
“She is involved pretty much in every club at school,” said her school counselor Sondra Smith, who later added, “You name it, Eliza does it.”
Hogan is also enrolled in a three-year course in which she studies white nose syndrome.
“It’s a disease that’s affecting bats,” Hogan said. “It’s killing their populations. But it’s due to a fungus, and so I worked with the fungus in a lab setting.”
Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran said the Teen Excellence winners give him hope for the future of the young people in the community.
“This is one of the most rewarding events that The Post-Star does the entire year, and it’s quickly become one of my favorites because it’s easily one of the most inspiring,” said Corcoran, who urged the high-achieving students to return to the area after college.
Scholarship sponsor and event judge Robert Nemer lauded the 24 students, whom he called “very impressive,” and spoke to the parents and families.
“You have amazing young people,” Nemer said. “You’ve done great work, and I’m so excited for you and for them in the future.”