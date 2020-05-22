Students honor Memorial Day with custom-made posters

But the annual competition almost didn’t take place at all.

Under normal circumstances, students from both the Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts submit designs and a first and second-place winner is selected from each district.

A small cash prize is awarded to each winner courtesy of American Legion Post 233 in Glens Falls, and the posters are printed and displayed in local businesses.

But due to the shutdown, Queensbury students were unable to submit designs, which are typically due by the end of April, Strough said.

It was only by circumstance that Botch was able to submit her students’ designs.

“We had literally just finished it,” she said of the assignment.

When schools were forced to close at the end of March, Botch and other teachers from the district were permitted to grab any needed supplies from their classrooms. That’s when she grabbed the folder of graded posters and handed them off to Strough.

From there, the parade committee evaluated each poster and picked the winners.

“It was tough job trying to pick out the winners,” Strough said.