Students honor Memorial Day with custom-made posters

GLENS FALLS — The city’s annual Memorial Day parade may have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but a group of local high school students still carried out a decades-old tradition of submitting posters to raise awareness for the event anyway.
A total of 15 posters were submitted by Glens Falls High School students for this year’s competition, said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, one of the event organizers for this year’s Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade.
Strough came up with the idea to hold an annual poster competition for local students 20 years ago while teaching at the Queensbury school district.
“I thought that we needed to outreach to the school systems to emphasize the meaning of Memorial Day,” Strough said of the competition’s origins.
This year’s winners are Olivia Moon, a sophomore, and senior Jani Smith, who took home first and second place, respectively. Moon submitted a second design that also tied for second, Strough said.
Neither had been notified of their winning designs as of Friday afternoon.
“The kids are going to be excited,” said Susan Botch, an art teacher at Glens Falls High School, who tasked her computer art and design students with creating posters for the competition earlier this year as a class assignment.
But the annual competition almost didn’t take place at all.
Under normal circumstances, students from both the Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts submit designs and a first and second-place winner is selected from each district.
A small cash prize is awarded to each winner courtesy of American Legion Post 233 in Glens Falls, and the posters are printed and displayed in local businesses.
But due to the shutdown, Queensbury students were unable to submit designs, which are typically due by the end of April, Strough said.
It was only by circumstance that Botch was able to submit her students’ designs.
“We had literally just finished it,” she said of the assignment.
When schools were forced to close at the end of March, Botch and other teachers from the district were permitted to grab any needed supplies from their classrooms. That’s when she grabbed the folder of graded posters and handed them off to Strough.
From there, the parade committee evaluated each poster and picked the winners.
“It was tough job trying to pick out the winners,” Strough said.
In addition to a monetary award, both winning students will receive a certificate from the parade committee honoring their work.
But the annual competition is about more than money, said Carl Fosco, a Vietnam veteran and a vice commander of Legion Post 233.
“We try to pass on the legacy of Memorial Day. ... We want to instill that in young people and let them know that Memorial Day is more than picnics and parties,” Fosco said.
“It’s a solemn occasion, and we try to pass that along to the children when we do this type of thing.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.