Students hold their own prom before French exchange student leaves for home

The plans for a house party changed after the Mulshines happened to be having dinner on March 14 at Farmacy in downtown Glens Falls. (This was before the state order that prohibitied dining at resaturants effective on March 17 at 9 a.m.)

The Mulshines had reached out to the owners of Farmacy, Christina and A.J. Richards and asked them if they could host a group of eight youths for dinner the following day.

The owners did them one better and offered the students their two unused upstairs rooms for dinner and dancing. They even came up with a fixed price menu. A local disc jockey provided lighting and a local baker supplied cupcakes. The Queensbury Hotel let them take prom pictures in their lobby.

All they had to do was clean out the rooms and decorate the space. Mulshine, her daughter Nora, Courtoy and Burlett worked hard and by 3 p.m., the rooms were ready.

Caron said he had a really good time.

“I feel like it was perfect and I’d take that over the actual prom in Queensbury because the people there were super nice. You had great food. There was a local DJ that brought over lights and we had a room to ourselves,” he said.