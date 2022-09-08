 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students head back to school

Students at Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George and South Glens Falls headed back to school Thursday. 

First day of school

Gwynne Cosh, principal at William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury, high-fives a student while she rings the bell at the start of school Thursday. 
First day of school

Students started a new school year at Queensbury Elementary School on Thursday morning.
First day of school

Students step off the bus to start a new school year at Queensbury Elementary School on Thursday morning.
First day of school

Students step off the bus at William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury on Thursday morning.
First day of school

Students step off the bus to start a new school year at William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury on Thursday morning.
First day of school

Students step off the bus to start a new school year at Queensbury Elementary School on Thursday morning.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

