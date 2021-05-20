Students get 'convinced' of the importance of seat belt use

Possibly because of that, DeWeese said there was actually an increase of 100 traffic fatalities statewide in March, April and May than during a similar period in 2019.

“That is when volume on the roads was way, way down,” he said.

About 94% of people wear their seat belts, but this campaign is aimed at the 6% who do not, according to DeWeese.

People were not wearing their seat belts in 56% of the fatal crashes statewide from 2017 to 2019, according to DeWeese. Of those, 70% were men.

“Every single time we sit down in the car, you get the control,” he said. “You have the opportunity to make the choice to save your life and the lives of others.”

He said the campaign is also drawing attention to the law passed last November that requires people to wear seat belts in both the front and back seats.

Back seat passengers who do not wear seat belts can become a projectile and thrown around the vehicle, according to DeWeese.

“It’s called the back-seat bullet,” he said. “Can you imagine what 150 pounds feels like coming forward at a force at the back of your head?”