As surely as the swallows return to Capistrano, the flock of students return to Queensbury schools during the week after Labor Day.

“The return to school, I think we can all appreciate as adults, it some of those moments you always think about – an exciting first day of school, first day outfits, backpacks ready to go, and excited to see their teachers after a long summer,” said Jessica Rossetti, Queensbury elementary school principal.

Rossetti said this year’s first day is an extra special celebration because the district is welcoming 72 brand new faces to its halls with their new Universal Pre-Kindergarten program.

“For some of them it’s their first time they’re leaving their mom and dad, so knowing that they’re in a safe space with lots of people who love kids and will take care of them” is important, Rossetti said.

The new pre-K program will help give students a jump-start on their education.

“It just helps support them with their whole educational career,” she said. “Getting them used to school routines, what school is, learning what all of those processes and procedures are early on.”

Proud momma Lauren White said she was feeling “All emotions,” this morning as she dropped off her two kiddos. White has a son in third grade and a daughter who started in Kindergarten this year, since there was no pre-K before this year. It was her very first as well.

“She’s more excited, I think, because her big brother is here,” White said.

Pound per pound and smile per smile, Rossetti said there’s really only one other day in the school year that matches the excitement and energy of the first day.

“I tell you what, come back on Halloween and we’ll see,” she said with a laugh. “If we can make it to Halloween, that’s like, kids are ready, they’re in the groove, teacher’s in the groove, it’s an important milestone for us as well.”