Students excited, nervous on first day back at school

Students waiting to enter Glens Falls Middle School on the first day of school on Tuesday were greeted by music blasting upbeat songs such as “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Jump.”
When school began, students walked through a balloon arch to get into the building.
Principal Kristy Moore said staff wanted to do something special.
“We just really wanted this to be a celebration of our first day back to school and to make the students excited and relieve any anxiety that they might have about coming back to school,” she said.
School officials are ready, according to Moore.
“We have double-, tripled-checked everything from schedules to protocols and we’re just excited to have all of the kids back in the building,” she said.
The festive atmosphere lifted everybody’s spirits.
“We’re pumped,” said Glens Falls parent Kate LaFoy.
She said her 10-year-old daughter Ali was looking forward to starting fifth grade.
LaFoy said she not crazy about the children be required to wear masks.
“I think it’s a little overkill,” she said, adding it is very rare for children to die from COVID.
Her daughter is wearing a face shield because she has a respiratory issue.
Erika Buckley said she is excited her 10-year-old daughter Julia is starting middle school and she did not have an issue with the mask mandate.
“Safety first,” she said.
She said her child is used to wearing the mask.
For Peggy and Brian Storch, this was the first time their 10-year-old son Brayden had been inside a school building in over a year. They opted for virtual instruction last year because of concerns about COVID.
This year, the virtual school is not an option, but they said they were not worried about sending Brayden back to school.
“They did a great job,” Peggy said.
Brian Storch said his son would do fine.
“He’s so resilient,” he said.
Hudson Falls
Over at the Hudson Falls Kindergarten Center, some children were shedding a few tears. Mary Russo was holding her 5-year-old daughter Amelya Myers in her arms in an effort to console her.
“You say you want new friends,” she said, hoping to entice her interest.
Jody Wright was accompanying her 4-year-old daughter Auriella into the building. Auriella did not want to say too much.
“She’s very quiet, but she’s excited,” Wright said.
Josie Bennett, 5, said she was most looking forward to eating lunch at school. Among her summertime activities were going swimming and camping.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward was greeting incoming prekindergarten and kindergarten students. They are starting a new school — just like he is. He took over as superintendent on July 1, after moving over from Fort Edward.
Ward said the energy is great in the district. Teachers, administrators, support staff and bus drivers are all working together toward a common goal.
“Priority one is just keeping the kids safe and keeping them in school. We want to keep school as open as possible,” he said.
He said that with over 2,200 students in the district, there likely will be positive virus cases. The district is ready.
“We’re going to have the safety procedures in place, so when there is a positive, we can act appropriately — working to isolate that positive and get them the proper support and medical care,” he said.
That being said, the district is ready to pivot to in-person learning, if necessary. However, it is not substitute for being in school.
“The energy that the in-person learning provides to students is an intangible you just can’t measure — you just can’t get across the screen,” he said.
Students in other districts come back on Wednesday and Thursday.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.