Students excited, nervous on first day back at school

“She’s very quiet, but she’s excited,” Wright said.

Josie Bennett, 5, said she was most looking forward to eating lunch at school. Among her summertime activities were going swimming and camping.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward was greeting incoming prekindergarten and kindergarten students. They are starting a new school — just like he is. He took over as superintendent on July 1, after moving over from Fort Edward.

Ward said the energy is great in the district. Teachers, administrators, support staff and bus drivers are all working together toward a common goal.

“Priority one is just keeping the kids safe and keeping them in school. We want to keep school as open as possible,” he said.

He said that with over 2,200 students in the district, there likely will be positive virus cases. The district is ready.

“We’re going to have the safety procedures in place, so when there is a positive, we can act appropriately — working to isolate that positive and get them the proper support and medical care,” he said.

That being said, the district is ready to pivot to in-person learning, if necessary. However, it is not substitute for being in school.