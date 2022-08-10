Students excavate at early trading post in Washington County

WHITE CREEK — Students in Cambridge Central School’s summer field school in historical archaeology began excavations at a new site in July: an early trading post, built in what is now the town of White Creek by a Dutch settler for a local Native American leader.

“So far we’ve found ceramics, tobacco pipes, buttons, and architectural hardware like nails,” said science teacher Steve Butz, who runs the popular summer program. More artifacts will likely come to light this fall as students sift through eight buckets of muck from the site’s cellar hole, Butz said.

Work at the site was conducted July 12-14 by eight students in grades 9-12. Butz was assisted by science teacher Derek Syrgley. A rainstorm the first day flooded the site, so students collected the mud in the cellar hole for later study, Butz said. Students were able to dig around the outside of the foundation on the following two days.

In previous summers, Butz led students in studies at the Shays settlement site in Sandgate, Vermont. Revolutionary War veteran Daniel Shays was a leader of Shays’ Rebellion in central Massachusetts in 1786-87. When the rebellion failed, Shays and some of his followers fled to Vermont, then an independent republic. Work by Butz and his students over seven or eight summers showed that the settlement continued into the early 19th century.

“The Archaeological Conservancy has purchased the site and will preserve it,” Butz said. “That’s great news. It has local, regional and national significance.”

That left the field archaeology program in need of a new site. Butz began researching Native American sachems in the area and learned of the trading post built for Soquon, the “Owl King,” by Arendt Van Corlaer, a Dutch fur trader, in 1709-1711. If the date of construction is correct, it may be the oldest European structure in Washington County, Butz said.

“I found out the house might still be in White Creek,” Butz said. “I approached the landowners,” Marilyn Robinson and her son Duane Robinson, “and they were totally on board.”

The trading post was dismantled in the 1990s with plans to reconstruct it elsewhere, but that never happened. The beams are still on site. The only previous archaeological study was done in the 1990s by a student from the State University of New York at Albany, Butz said.

“It’s perfect for the students,” Butz said. “It’s close by and relevant to local history.”

The site is shown on a bronze relief map of the area at the Bennington Battlefield state historic site, which includes houses, barns, orchards and other features of the area at the time of the battle, he said.

Soquon’s territory was the confluence of the Owl Kill and Hoosic and Walloomsac Rivers, an area known as Tiashoke, Butz said. Soquon’s tribal affiliation isn’t clear since there seems to have been a good deal of overlap among the Hoosic, Schaghticoke and Mohicans in the area. It is known that “he had a big role in the peace treaty at the Knickerbocker Mansion” in Schaghticoke, Butz said. That treaty was negotiated in 1676 by English Gov. Edmund Andros, the local Mohican people and Native refugees from King Philip’s War in New England. Soquon supported the refugees, who formed a settlement farther north in White Creek at Pompanuck, Butz said.

Trading post dealt in furs

The trading post bought furs locally and sold them in New Jersey to avoid taxes imposed in Albany, Butz said. According to local legend, Soquon had an inscription carved into a beam over the fireplace. It may include some Dutch or English lettering but is mostly a design of lines and curves. Butz said it may represent a “Wakon bird,” which was a spiritual being, or an owl. When the house was dismantled, the beam was removed by someone claiming to be from Williams College. Butz contacted the college but there’s no record of it there, he said.

“It must be one of the most rare things,” Butz said, since the local Indigenous people didn’t have a written language, and because “we know who wrote it.”

Soquon left Tiashoke in 1711 with four other Native American leaders to ask Britain’s Queen Anne for protection against the French. Sadly, Soquon died at sea at age 111. British artists painted portraits of the other four leaders with their personal symbols.

Soquon’s death is “unfortunate because if he had survived, his portrait and symbols would have been recorded,” Butz said.

After Soquon’s death, the Van Corlaers took over the trading post and added to it. During the Battle of Bennington in 1777, retreating British forces set fire to the building, but according to local lore, an enslaved person hiding nearby put out the fire as soon as they were gone. The house remained in the family until the 1970s, Butz said.

“The kids were very motivated by the (site’s) story,” Butz said.

No native artifacts found

During the dig, they looked for signs of early occupation at the trading post. Artifacts such as ceramics and tobacco pipes are easily dated, Butz said. It may be possible to determine when the trees for the timbers were cut through dendochonolgy, or tree ring dating, Butz said. Students also found carpenters’ marks and “apotropaic marks,” or hex signs, carved into the wood. The apotropaic marks were to guard against misfortune.

“We found no Native American artifacts at all,” Butz said. “By that time, Soquon was living like a European.”

The students “excavated it as a Dutch site,” he said.

Because of issues of tribal sovereignty and ownership of artifacts, “excavating Native American sites is far more complicated.” Butz wants to reach out to Native American historians about the site but because of the controversy over the school’s Indian mascot, “the climate at school is difficult,” he said.

Over the winter, students will clean, sort and identify the artifacts they found during the dig and go through the soil from the cellar hole. Some artifacts may join objects from the Shays settlement site on display in Cambridge Central School’s science wing.

“We plan to continue next summer,” Butz said. “That was suggested by the students.”