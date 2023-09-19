The entire Glens Falls Middle School participated in their second annual day of service and relationship-building. The 5th grade cleaned seats at Cool Insuring Arena; 6th graders made thank-you cards and brought goodies to Glens Falls Fire and Police stations, and cleaned up the local neighborhood; 7th graders cleaned up Cole’s Woods; and 8th graders did weeding, mulching, and general cleanup at Crandall Park.

“On behalf of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, I want to thank the GFMS 8th grade class for choosing Crandall Park for their day of service location,” said Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee. “The students weeded near the pickle ball courts, the splash pad and the exercise equipment. They picked up trash throughout the park, even finding a buried bike.”