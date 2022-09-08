Student with BB gun gets into altercation with Glens Falls High School staff on first day

GLENS FALLS — The first day of school at Glens Falls High School on Thursday was disrupted by a student who got into an altercation with a hall monitor and the principal and was found with a BB gun in his backpack.

The incident started at about 11:20 a.m., when one student who was obtaining lunch in the cafeteria was twice directed to leave the building. While outside, the student damaged some music speakers and was asked to leave the campus, according to a statement posted on the district’s website.

The student then proceeded around the building to a different locked entrance and knocked on the door until another student, who did not know the suspect, opened the door. Once inside, the student put on a face mask and walked down the hallway, where he engaged in an altercation with the school’s hall monitor and principal, according to the district.

The high school immediately went into lockout and the adjoining middle school sheltered in place until the situation was resolved.

During this altercation, a BB gun fell out of the student’s backpack and onto the floor. Glens Falls’ school resource officer was nearby and called for additional assistance from the Glens Falls Police Department to remove the student from the school. Appropriate disciplinary actions for the student are already underway, in accordance with district policy.

The district said most high school students were outside the building during the entire altercation. The lockout and shelter-in-place were lifted at 11:51 a.m. and students headed inside to their classrooms.

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said in a statement that the situation underscores the need for students and staff alike to maintain the security of external doors, which includes leaving them closed in their locked position at all times. She asked parents to speak with their children about keeping a secure environment at school.

Dengler had said in a Post-Star story earlier this week about the efforts the district is taking to improve safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. One initiative is an educational campaign about stopping the propping open of doors, which is how the gunman in Texas accessed the building.