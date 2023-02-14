GLENS FALLS — Three members of the student cabinet helping to recommend a new mascot for the Glens Falls City School District presented their findings from the first round of surveys to Board of Education members on Monday.

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler introduced Liam Burgess, Olivia Nelson and another student to the board as they reported back on findings from the first surveys of students.

Burgess said a main goal of the cabinet is to keep the community informed and collect students’ thoughts on the change and how the cabinet should go about making it.

“Me and my colleagues are leading the process as the heads of the student body to make the final recommendation to you guys,” Burgess said to the board.

The cabinet will present its mascot recommendation to the board members by April 3.

“Last week we had an assembly with everyone in the building and did a thought experiment of what we think our values as Glens Falls students are,” Burgess said.

The district is using a survey platform called Thought Exchange to collect the data.

Nelson said the student body felt they are most passionate about the athletics program, acceptance, and more.

“Our students are passionate about our school and they want to be involved. They want to be involved in the process and our mascot is a big sense of pride for a lot of students, so we wanted to know what else they felt pride with,” she said.

Nelson said one concern of the student body was leaving a part of the school’s identity behind.

“I think it was hard for students to be leaving behind ‘Indians’ as they felt like it was leaving a part of us behind. But, I think it’s important to recognize that we’re going to grow from this and it doesn’t change who we are. It’s just a mascot,” she said.

Burgess said the cabinet is keeping in mind that the Glens Falls City School District has not always had this same nickname.

“We weren’t always the Indians and so we are capable of making a change despite people not really liking it and our colors will stay red and black. Those aren’t going to change,” he said.

School community members are encouraged to give feedback through the Thought Exchange forum on the district’s website at www.gfsd.org.