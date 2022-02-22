Student art on display at City Hall

GLENS FALLS — While visiting Mayor Bill Collins at City Hall, you will be greeted by pieces of art from local students.

Art created by Glens Falls High School students in Advanced Art Studio is seen on display in the North Country Arts Second Floor Gallery at City Hall.

The Advanced Art Studio class is made up of seniors from each of the different genres of art, including drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, photography and graphic arts. The art was hung by students prior to the Feb. 28 opening of the exhibit, according to Susan Botch, high school art teacher and chairperson of the art department.

The students’ works will be on display through March 31.

The exhibition includes some work from previous classes, some work that was done outside of school and work related to three assignments given to the class.

For an assignment Botch called “GF, GF” she brought her students on the historic walking tour of downtown Glens Falls.

“A lot of them had to think about what Glens Falls meant to them,” she said.

Around the holiday season, Botch told the class to create something related to gratitude. She said the students had to think about someone that they were grateful for and use that gratitude to create their art.

The last assignment, which was also their midterm grade for the class, had to do with masks.

She said that the goal of the assignment was for the students to look at what masks meant before the COVID-19 pandemic and how that definition has changed.

“They had to kind of reflect on what the mask meant,” Botch said. “Some of them were like, ‘I’m not doing COVID. I’m done with that,’ and others were obviously very taken by that.”

Angie Firneno’s “Strawberry Jam (midterm)” is hung near fellow classmate Gianna Sherman’s “Lost Love.”

Sherman’s work has a description accompanying the mask describing what it symbolizes. She said it shows what is inside everyone. The left side of the mask contains roses that symbolize happiness and love, while the right side depicts anxieties that people don’t always notice.

“I wanted to show that just because someone is full of love doesn’t mean that they aren’t dealing with all of the anxieties of giving so much to the people around them,” the description reads.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

