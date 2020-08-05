You are the owner of this article.
Struggling to keep up with quarantines
From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Brewery-hopping

The Suprenant family decided to enjoy vacation even though their daughter and son-in-law arrived from Illinois on the day that the state was added to the mandatory quarantine list. This is a photo the family posted on Facebook, enjoying time at a brewery on Saturday. From left are Michelle Newman, Mitch Suprenant's daughter; Spencer Newman; Mitch Suprenant; Jeff Roberts; and Washington County Public Health supervisor Theresa Roberts.

Former Fort Edward supervisor Mitch Suprenant found himself in a dilemma last week.

His daughter and son-in-law traveled from Illinois to visit him. But the day they arrived, Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Illinois to the mandatory quarantine list.

“They wouldn’t have come here if they had known Illinois would be put on the list,” Suprenant said. “Do you go back? Do you stay in the house? They’re already here. It’s just like, what do you do?”

The list is amended to reflect any coronavirus hotspot, based on the number of people in the state who are infected or the positive test rate, on a seven-day average. The goal is to stop people from unknowingly carrying the virus over the border and spreading it in New York.

In the end, Suprenant decided to carry on as normal. They went to breweries Saturday, where Washington County Public Health nurse Theresa Roberts joined them. She’s a supervisor at Public Health, and some passersby wondered why she would have been willing to overlook the quarantine rule.

But the state considers quarantines from states to begin at 12:01 a.m. the day after the state is added to the list.

So there was no problem, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

“When it was put on the list, they weren’t in Illinois,” he said. “We’re doing that with our employees. You’ve gotta pick some date.”

But in Warren County, public health officials look at it differently.

“There is the letter of the law and the spirit of the law, and Public Health staff would like to see people in this sort of situation take precautions based on the gravity of the situation,” spokesman Don Lehman said.

Suprenant said he wants to follow the rules. But the quarantine list is hard to keep up with, he said.

“We have friends who went to Delaware — it was taken off the list — and they went to Delaware and it was put back on the list,” he said. “We were going to go to Iowa the 4th of July. It was put on the list the day before.”

They canceled their flight.

“I agree with the mask and everything like that,” he added. “These poor people working at convenience stores — they have to wear a mask for eight hours and people complain about wearing a mask for eight minutes, it’s crazy.”

This summer, he was planning four trips, including ones to Florida and Texas. He has canceled all of them.

But he did not want to say no to a visit from his daughter.

“It’s my daughter and my son-in-law,” he explained.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

