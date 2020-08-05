Struggling to keep up with quarantines

But in Warren County, public health officials look at it differently.

“There is the letter of the law and the spirit of the law, and Public Health staff would like to see people in this sort of situation take precautions based on the gravity of the situation,” spokesman Don Lehman said.

Suprenant said he wants to follow the rules. But the quarantine list is hard to keep up with, he said.

“We have friends who went to Delaware — it was taken off the list — and they went to Delaware and it was put back on the list,” he said. “We were going to go to Iowa the 4th of July. It was put on the list the day before.”

They canceled their flight.

“I agree with the mask and everything like that,” he added. “These poor people working at convenience stores — they have to wear a mask for eight hours and people complain about wearing a mask for eight minutes, it’s crazy.”

This summer, he was planning four trips, including ones to Florida and Texas. He has canceled all of them.

But he did not want to say no to a visit from his daughter.

“It’s my daughter and my son-in-law,” he explained.

