GRANVILLE — A working structure fire was reported by police scanner Thursday night at 163 Route 27.

Reports came through over the scanner starting at around 8:15 p.m. 

Middle Granville and West Pawlet were named as coming to assist.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.

