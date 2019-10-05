{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A working structure fire at the White Birch Estates trailer park was reported by police scanner Saturday afternoon.

Calls came over the scanner at around 1:40 p.m. reporting a fire at a structure at 82 5th Street at the park, which is located off Route 197 in the town. The Hudson Falls Fire Department was named as on the scene and was calling for mutual aid from South Glens Falls at around 1:45.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availible.

