LAKE GEORGE — Several area fire companies were on the scene of a structure fire south of the village in the early morning hours Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Firefighters were called to a building behind the Lyn Aire Motel on Route 9 at around 2 a.m. A third alarm was called a half hour later. Firefighters also appeared to be working in the area of one of the motel buildings.

Among the fire companies summoned were Lake George, North Queensbury, Luzerne-Hadley, Bolton, Warrensburg, Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls, Pilot Knob, Chestertown, South Queensbury and Corinth. National Grid and the Warren County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will have more as events warrant.